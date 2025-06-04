    • Image courtesy of Eaton
    68405a64843c344fc7ee545f Eaton Photo For Bw June 2025

    Siemens Energy and Eaton Announce Collaboration to Accelerate Data Center Development

    June 4, 2025
    The joint initiative aims to meet data center needs as demand for cloud computing and AI continues to grow.

    Eaton and Siemens Energy will collaborate to enable the construction of data centers with integrated onsite power. The companies will provide standardized modular systems and grid-independent energy supplies to fast-track data center deployment.

    The collaboration “targets one of the most urgent bottlenecks in the global data center buildout: energy availability,” reports Data Center Frontier. “In an era when artificial intelligence models are driving exponential compute requirements … traditional timelines for grid interconnection are falling dangerously out of sync with digital infrastructure timelines.”

    Learn more about the Eaton-Siemens Energy partnership from the full article by IndustryWeek’s partner brand Data Center FrontierSiemens Energy-Eaton and Compu Dynamics Redefine Modular Infrastructure for AI and HPC Workloads

    About the Author

    Data Center Frontier Staff

    Data Center Frontier charts the future of data centers and cloud computing. We write about what’s next for the Internet, and the innovations that will take us there.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Voice your opinion!

    To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of IndustryWeek, create an account today!