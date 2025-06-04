Siemens Energy and Eaton Announce Collaboration to Accelerate Data Center Development

Eaton and Siemens Energy will collaborate to enable the construction of data centers with integrated onsite power. The companies will provide standardized modular systems and grid-independent energy supplies to fast-track data center deployment.

The collaboration “targets one of the most urgent bottlenecks in the global data center buildout: energy availability,” reports Data Center Frontier. “In an era when artificial intelligence models are driving exponential compute requirements … traditional timelines for grid interconnection are falling dangerously out of sync with digital infrastructure timelines.”

Learn more about the Eaton-Siemens Energy partnership from the full article by IndustryWeek’s partner brand Data Center Frontier: Siemens Energy-Eaton and Compu Dynamics Redefine Modular Infrastructure for AI and HPC Workloads