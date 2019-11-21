Skip navigation
Menu
huawei-smartphone-Mate-30-Pro-CHRISTOF-STACHE-AFP-via-getty-images.jpg CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images
Technology and IIoT

Microsoft Granted US License to Export Software to Huawei

Microsoft sells its popular Windows operating system and Office program suite to the Chinese tech company.

Microsoft Corp. got a license to do business with Huawei Technologies Co., a step that lets the software giant continue selling some of its most important products to a Chinese company that was blacklisted by the U.S. government earlier this year.

“On Nov. 20, the U.S. Department of Commerce granted Microsoft’s request for a license to export mass-market software to Huawei,” the Redmond, Washington-based company said in a statement on Thursday. “We appreciate the department’s action in response to our request.”

It was not immediately clear how “mass-market” is defined in the license and the company declined to elaborate beyond the statement. Microsoft sells Windows and Office software to Huawei.

This week, the U.S. Commerce Department started granting licenses to some U.S. companies that supply Huawei, one of the biggest makers of smartphones and computer-network equipment.

“We’ve had 290-something requests for specific licenses,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in an interview with Fox Business Network on Tuesday. “We’ve now been starting to send out the 20-day intent-to-deny letters and some approvals.”

In May, the U.S. added Huawei to an entity list to block U.S. companies from selling components to China’s largest technology company, which it accuses of threatening America’s national security. Huawei has denied those claims.

The entity listing requires U.S. firms to get a government license to sell to blacklisted firms. That has dented revenue at some U.S. companies and sown confusion about what is allowed and what isn’t. Technology industry leaders and their lawyers have pushed for clarity for months.

Microsoft President Brad Smith complained in September that the U.S. was treating Huawei unfairly and refusing to explain why Huawei shouldn’t be allowed to purchase U.S. technology, including Microsoft software.

A bipartisan group of senators requested that U.S. President Donald Trump suspend the approval of licenses. Doing business with Huawei poses “a serious threat to U.S. telecommunications infrastructure and national security more broadly,” the lawmakers said. They also asked that Congress be given a report outlining the criteria for determining whether or not each license would pose a threat.

TAGS: Companies & Executives
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
huawei-logo-on-glass-wall-PATRICIA-DE-MELO-MOREIRA-AFP-Getty-Images.jpg
US Starts Granting, Denying Some Huawei Supply Licenses
Nov 20, 2019
planes-trains-ocean-container-ship-supply-chain-concept-image-Tryaging-iStock-Getty.jpg
Smart Moves in a Trade War: Stepping Up Your Global Supply Chain in 2020
Nov 21, 2019
cisco-logo-Smith-Collection-Gado-Getty-Images.jpg
Cisco Sues Ex-Employees Over Alleged Trade Secrets Theft
Nov 19, 2019
Feature.jpg
Webinar: Optimizing Production in the Age of Digital Transformation
Nov 22, 2019