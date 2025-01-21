Panama Launches Audit of Canal Port Operator Amid Trump Threats

Panamanian authorities have launched an audit of the Hong Kong-linked operator of two Panama Canal ports following U.S. President Donald Trump's complaints of Chinese influence over the key interoceanic waterway.
Auditors arrived at the Panama Ports Company on Monday "to begin an exhaustive audit aimed at ensuring the efficient and transparent use of public resources," the comptroller's office said on social media.
The company, part of Hutchison Ports, a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings, operates the ports of Balboa and Cristobal at the canal entrances.
The comptroller's office said the aim was to determine whether the company was complying with its concession agreements, including adequate reporting of income, payments and contributions to the state.