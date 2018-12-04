Let’s say a materials handler at a manufacturing company named John, is receiving materials against an EDI ASN, or Automatic Shipping Notification. John downloads a mobile app from the Apple Store, Google Play, or Windows Marketplace instead of manually printing and dealing with paperwork.

John logs in and starts the process of finalizing containers that have been received. He’s using a finger scanner tethered to the mobile device via Bluetooth. John scans a container and validates the shipper number with a click, and a list of containers is shown.

He can easily see what’s been scanned and what’s been received. A counter helps John validate that all containers are successfully received, and items can be selected one at a time, but he could also finalize the rest of them at once by holding down the checkmark which multi-selects the whole list.

Once all containers are selected, John goes to the summary page and finalizes inventory. Simple, quick, and intuitive. John’s work is done.

Now let’s turn to Laura, a HiLo forklift operator. She sees the same home screen that John sees, but she’s using a tablet mounted on her forklift. Laura needs to move materials in the warehouse.

She is using a paired handheld scanner. Laura starts scanning one barcode after another and then she puts the material away by selecting “put” and a location.

If Laura wants to double-check details, she has the ability to drill down by expanding this section. She can easily see locations that are low on material. She puts the container away, selects the rest of the containers, and receives a confirmation—done!

Mobile technology enables both John and Laura to do their jobs, recording important information about inventory or production so management can gain visibility into what’s really happening on the shop floor.

