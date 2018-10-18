Resources The Definitive Guide to Connected Manufacturing Download Now The State of Manufacturing Report Download Now A&K Finishing Customer Success Story Download Now Tweets by Plexsystems

If you are a small to mid-sized manufacturer still relying on manual, paper-based processes, you may not realize that it’s taking a toll on your ability to manage quality and inventory.

This was the case for A&K Finishing, a leading coater that provides plastic paint solutions for the automotive, furniture, electronics and commercial industries. But that all changed when the company decided to move from manual, paper-based quality and inventory management processes and discovered a whole new way of looking at operations.

The company now exceeds customer quality expectations and drives continuous improvements with real-time information.

Every part that comes into A&K gets painted and goes out as a final product to the customer. Counting inventory manually weekly and monthly was labor-intensive and time consuming. Now the company has accurate inventory history and can account for every piece that comes into the facility. This must-have data is not at every employee’s finger tips.

