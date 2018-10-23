Menu
BMW Recalls 1 Million Diesel Cars
Leadership>Companies & Executives

BMW Recalls Over 1 Million Cars

In some diesel vehicles, glycol cooling fluid can leak from a faulty component called the exhaust gas recirculation cooler, which can combine with other substances in the system to create the fire risk.

German high-end carmaker BMW said on Oct. 23 that it would recall more than one million additional diesel cars, citing a problem with the exhaust system that "in extreme cases can cause a fire".

"In some diesel vehicles, glycol cooling fluid can leak" from a faulty component called the exhaust gas recirculation cooler, which can combine with other substances in the system to create the fire risk, the group said.

BMW said it was contacting sellers who would, in turn, get in touch with owners of the affected vehicles to arrange a checkup.

"The exhaust recirculation module will be checked and if there is a fault the parts will be exchanged," the group said.

BMW had in August announced a recall for Europe and some Asian countries of over 480,000 vehicles affected by the same problem, and issued an apology in South Korea after around 30 cars caught fire there this year.

It said it had checked more diesel models and identified a "minimal risk" of fire in some of them.

The latest recall brings the total number of cars affected to some 1.6 million around the world.

Copyright Agence France-Presse, 2018

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
GM Plant 100% Powered by Wind
General Motors Texas Plant Runs 100% on Wind Power
Oct 23, 2018
Workforce
Webinar: Strategies for Building a Stronger Workforce
Oct 23, 2018
A row of Caterpillar excavators
Caterpillar Sinks as Cost Worries Outweigh Record Profit
Oct 23, 2018
James Dyson
Dyson Picks Singapore to Build Electric Cars Rivaling Tesla
Oct 23, 2018