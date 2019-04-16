Menu
The Changing Automotive Landscape
Copyright Sila Technologies
Leadership>Companies & Executives

Daimler Places Bet on Next-Generation Battery Startup

Daimler invests in Sila Nanotechnologies and Jeff Immelt will join the board.

As it pushes to electrify its fleet, German automaker Daimler AG has invested in a startup that says it can boost battery performance by at least 20%.

Daimler led a $170 million financing round for Sila Nanotechnologies Inc., a San Francisco Bay Area startup that makes silicon-based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries, according to a statement on April 16.

The startup has raised $295 million to date.

Daimler, which expects electric models to make up at least 15% of Mercedes-Benz sales by 2025, will take a seat on Sila’s board.

Sila also announced that former General Electric Co. CEO Jeff Immelt will join the board.

“Advancements in lithium-ion batteries have become increasingly limited, and we are fighting for incremental improvements,” Immelt said in the statement.

By David R. Baker

TAGS: Technology and IIoT
