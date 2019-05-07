Menu
GM Autonomous Unit Cruise Valued at $19 Billion in Funding Round
GM Autonomous Unit Cruise Valued at $19 Billion in Funding Round

The new investment comes from a group of institutional investors, including T. Rowe Price funds, and existing funding partners General Motors, SoftBank Vision Fund and Honda.

General Motors' autonomous driving division Cruise said on May 7 that it raised $1.15 billion in a new funding round that values the unit at some $19 billion.

The news comes as Cruise races toward deployment of self-driving ride-hailing vehicles in a battle with rivals such as Uber, former Google car unit Waymo, Tesla and others.

"Developing and deploying self-driving vehicles at massive scale is the engineering challenge of our generation," said Cruise CEO Dan Ammann.

"Having deep resources to draw on as we pursue our mission is a critical competitive advantage."

The funding announcement offered no update on Cruise plans to deploy autonomous cars, but GM has said it plans to launch self-driving taxis sometime this year.

GM acquired Cruise in 2016 and has been conducting testing in the San Francisco area where the unit is headquartered.

Copyright Agence France-Presse, 2019

