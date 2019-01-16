Intel Vet Becomes CEO of Self-Driving Car Startup Zoox

Autonomous mobility developer Zoox, Inc. today announced on Jan. 14 that Aicha Evans, former chief strategy officer at Intel Corp. will become CEO of Zoox.

Zoox, based in Forest City, Calif., was founded in 2014, is building a fleet of fully autonomous, battery electric, zero-emission vehicles that are purpose-built and optimized for ridesharing in cities.

“I’m thrilled to join Zoox and challenge the status quo with an autonomous mobility system built from the ground up,” said Evans. “Mobility is approaching a major inflection point, and Zoox has set itself apart from entrenched players as the only company creating a solution purpose-built to meet the needs of a fully autonomous future. I look forward to helping the company’s exceptionally talented team continue to grow as we unlock more technical and commercial milestones.”

To date, Zoox has raised more than $750M and assembled a multidisciplinary team of over 700 people, and its test vehicles drive autonomously in San Francisco and up and down the Peninsula, day and night, seven days a week.

“Our team has made incredible progress since we started in 2014,” said Jesse Levinson, Zoox co-founder, CTO, and President. “We believe now more than ever that the full realization of autonomous mobility is a radical departure from last century’s car architecture, and that requires a completely reimagined vehicle and AI solution. I’m excited to partner with Aicha as we forge our own path and show the world what the next generation of mobility looks like.”