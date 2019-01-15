Menu
Kraft Heinz to Pass Out Free Mac & Cheese to Furloughed Workers
Leadership>Companies & Executives

“During the government shutdown, parents should not have to worry about putting dinner on the table because they aren’t receiving a paycheck,” Kraft said.

Packaged-food giant Kraft Heinz Co. will distribute free food to federal workers in Washington D.C.

The company is opening a store that will operate tomorrow through Jan. 20 whereupon showing their work identification, government staff can fill up a bag with Kraft Heinz products.

“During the government shutdown, parents should not have to worry about putting dinner on the table because they aren’t receiving a paycheck,” said Sergio Eleuterio, head of marketing for Kraft Heinz. “This store is one way we can help those affected get the grocery staples they need.”

The partial government shutdown, now entering its 25th day, is the result of a deadlock between President Donald Trump, who wants funding for a border wall, and congressional Democrats, who say the project is wasteful and won’t work as intended. It’s now the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

By Leslie Patton

