Menu
Sanofi
Leadership>Companies & Executives

Sanofi to Pay $25 Million in US over Bribery Probe

The SEC said Sanofi employed a kickback system in Kazakhstan to win public contracts and increase prescriptions of its products.

French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi will pay more than $25 million to settle US charges over bribery committed in Kazakhstan and the Middle East, US authorities announced on Sept. 4..

The US Securities and Exchange Commission said Sanofi employed a kickback system in Kazakhstan to win public contracts and increase prescriptions of its products. 

In the Middle East, the company employed "pay-to-prescribe" schemes to induce healthcare providers to increase their prescriptions of Sanofi products, the agency said.

"Bribery in connection with pharmaceutical sales remains as a significant problem despite numerous prior enforcement actions," said Charles Cain an SEC enforcement official who leads the unit on the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

"While bribery risk can impact any industry, this matter illustrates that more work needs to be done to address the particular risks posed in the pharmaceutical industry," Cain said.

The probe covered Sanofi and its affiliates in Kazakhstan, Jordan, Lebanon, Bahrein, Kuwait, Qatar, Yemen, Oman and the United Arab Emirates for activities between 2006 and 2015.

Sanofi did not admit or deny any wrongdoing.

Copyright Agence France-Presse, 2018

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Toyota logo up close
Toyota Recalls 1 Million Prius, C-HR Hybrids on Risk of Fire
Sep 05, 2018
steel
US Steel Workers Seek Payout from Trade War as Prices Rise
Sep 05, 2018
Mercedes eqc
Mercedes Unveils First Tesla Rival in $12 Billion Attack
Sep 04, 2018
Samsung logo
One Dead, Two Injured in Gas Leak at Samsung Chip Plant
Sep 04, 2018