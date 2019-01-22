Menu
Toyota, Panasonic Partner to Develop Electric Car Battery
Leadership>Companies & Executives

Toyota, Panasonic Partner to Develop Electric Car Battery

"The key to electrifying vehicles in the future will be batteries. In order for Japan to survive this era of profound change with no natural resources, we must develop competitive batteries and establish systems for a stable supply," Akio Toyoda said.

Toyota announced on Jan. 22 that it was creating a joint venture with Panasonic to develop batteries for electric cars, as the Japanese auto giant ramps up its ambitions for electric-powered vehicles.

The firm will be set up by 2020 and controlled 51%-49% by Toyota, the Prius manufacturer said..

"Toyota and Panasonic are confident that the contracts concluded today will further strengthen and accelerate their actions toward achieving competitive batteries," the statement added.

Toyota boss Akio Toyoda has previously said he wants half of the firm's global sales to come from electric-powered vehicles by 2030, up from around 15% now.

"The key to electrifying vehicles in the future will be batteries. In order for Japan to survive this era of profound change with no natural resources, we must develop competitive batteries and establish systems for a stable supply," Toyoda said.

Panasonic is seen as a specialist in the battery sector and has already partnered up with electric vehicle innovator Tesla to operate a huge "gigafactory" in the United States. 

Copyright Agence France-Presse, 2019

TAGS: Energy
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Renault Cuts CEO Ghosns Pay after Shareholder Revolt
Ghosn Denied Bail Yet Again With Trial Still Months Away
Jan 22, 2019
Michelin to Cut Nearly 2000 Jobs Worldwide
TomTom Sells Telematics Unit to Bridgestone for $1 Billion
Jan 22, 2019
The Hon Hai / Foxconn wordmark on the exterior of a building.
Foxconn May Slow Pace of Recruitment at New Wisconsin Plant
Jan 21, 2019
Tesla factory, outside view
Tesla Cuts 3,000 Jobs as Musk Sees 'Difficult' Road Ahead
Jan 18, 2019