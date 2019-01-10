Toyota Recalls 1.7 Million Autos Over Takata Airbag Defects

Toyota on Jan. 10 announced a recall of 1.7 million vehicles in North America as part of a general effort to replace.

The Japanese auto manufacturer did not say whether it had been notified of injuries or serious incidents related to the latest recall.

The sprawling recall concerned 4Runner SUVs from model years 2010 to 2016, Corolla sedans and Matrix hatchbacks from 2010 to 2013 and Sienna minivans from 2011 to 2014.

The recall also involves Luxury Lexus models: ES 350 sedans (2010-2012), GX 460 SUVs (2010-2017), IS 250C and IS 350C convertibles (2010-2015), IS 250 and IS 350 sedans (2010-2013) and Lexus IS-F sedans (2010-2014).

Scion XB compacts from the 2010 to 2015 model years are also involved.

Dealerships will replace either the airbag inflators or entire airbag systems.

Last week, US automaker Ford recalled 953,000 vehicles to address Takata airbag problems.

This is Toyota's third large-scale Takata-related recall in five months. In November, the firm recalled 1.6 million vehicles worldwide.

U.S. authorities in 2014 exposed the Takata airbag defect, which has since resulted in a series of massive recalls concerning at least 100 million units worldwide from multiple manufacturers.

About 20 people have died in accidents linked to the defect while the number of wounded is near 300.

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the Takata matter concerns 34 million vehicles and 46 million airbags in the United States but this could rise to 70 million by the end of 2019.

Founded in 1933, Takata went of business in June 2017 because of the crisis. The company was finally acquired last April for $1.6 billion by the equipment maker Key Safety Systems, with the resulting entity renamed Joyson Safety Systems.

