US Shutdown Is Stalling Fiat Chrysler's New Pickups
The government shutdown is delaying Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s efforts to bring crucial new heavy-duty Ram pickups to the market.

The Ram 3500 still needs certifications from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to be approved for sale, and that process is being held up by the shutdown, Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley said at the North American International Auto Show.

“I am concerned, very concerned because if it continues, it will have an impact on the launch,” Manley told reporters in Detroit. “The earlier that it can be resolved, clearly the better, and obviously I’m not the only person saying that.”

Fiat Chrysler pulled the wraps off the new Rams at the auto show earlier on Jan. 14. The company is riding strong sales momentum in the all-important full-size pickup segment, having just outsold General Motors Co.’s Chevrolet Silverado to rank second in the fourth quarter, behind Ford Motor Co.’s F-Series.

By Gabrielle Coppola and Ryan Beene

