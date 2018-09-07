With the latest release of the PlantPAx distributed control system (DCS) from Rockwell Automation, industrial producers can create smarter, more productive and protected operations. The new system capabilities include a more intuitive design and the ability to see contextualized information from plant assets. These improvements help digitally transform process control operations – helping to enable a Connected Enterprise with reduced time-to-market and a lower total cost of ownership.

“The PlantPAx DCS has long helped make connectivity possible through its alignment with scalable, plant-wide automation technology and use of open communication standards,” said Kris Dornan, PlantPAx business development manager, Rockwell Automation. “Now, Rockwell Automation is releasing capabilities that help process-control operations capture more value across the entire process plant.”

Smarter – This system release leverages enabling technologies to eliminate a complexity barrier for small to mid-sized operations seeking to implement a DCS. By consolidating servers into a single machine, applications can implement the full functionality of a modern DCS. This simplification, which can be used on virtual or physical machines, reduces engineering time, licenses and system footprint by up to 75 percent.

The modern DCS also features an expanded library that supports electrical protection devices, leveraging both EtherNet/IP and IEC-61850 standards. Connecting electrical functions with control extends plant-wide integration, resulting in better plant control. Also, new standard control panel offerings ease implementation for a lower risk startup.

More Productive – The system features an expanded library of process objects that improve human interactions with the process, including the handling of alarms and abnormal situations. Simplified faceplate design provides a more intuitive user experience that is easier for training and support. The library also features historian templates to optimize the display of event information with real-time and historical data.

Protected – With the PlantPAx DCS, users can now define access rights both by role and area, providing a new level of security through authentication and access privileges. The system release also expands network availability for I/O communications and extends the value of converged plant-wide architectures.

“The latest system release of our PlantPAx DCS contains features based on valuable input from process users and aligns with industry standards to deliver a smarter, more intuitive and protected system to a broad range of process industries,” said Jim Winter, director, Global Process Business, Rockwell Automation. “These innovations help companies leverage a modern DCS to more easily increase profits from plant-wide integration in a Connected Enterprise.”