Menu
Another Regional Fed Factory Survey Shows New Orders Weakening Steuben County Economic Development Corp.
The Economy

Another Regional Fed Factory Survey Shows New Orders Weakening

The Dallas Fed said that its index of new orders fell to 2.4 in March, the weakest reading for the gauge of Texas factories in more than two years.

A third regional Federal Reserve factory survey this month showed weakness in new orders, adding to signs of a global slowdown in manufacturing.

The Dallas Fed said on Mach 25  that its index of new orders fell to 2.4 in March, the weakest reading for the gauge of Texas factories in more than two years.

The reading comes on the heels of soft new-orders readings from the New York Fed’s Empire State survey and the Philadelphia Fed’s regional gauge.

A separate Dallas Fed index measuring the growth of new orders dropped into negative territory for the first time since December 2016.

Comments from the Texas survey respondents were mixed, including references to declines in international sales and struggles to attract skilled labor, while others continued to see strong demand.

In survey responses, one unidentified manufacturer of fabricated metal products complained that there’s too much capacity and too few orders.

Another in the industry said its inability to hire and train new workers has become more problematic.

For others, the slowdown in orders and the tight labor market have proven no issue. One producer in textile products said it continues to grow and thrive, while a food maker said it still sees strong demand and expects to increase production by at least 25% during the next six months.

By Reade Pickert

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Factory worker
Philadelphia Fed’s Factory Outlook Is Weakest in Three Years
Mar 21, 2019
A Boeing 737 Max 8 singleaisle plane
Boeing to Meet Regulators, Pilots to Detail 737 Max Fixes
Mar 25, 2019
Map showing Germany
German Confidence Jump Brings Relief to Europe's Largest Economy
Mar 25, 2019
Steel
A Year On, Trump's Metals Tariffs Have More Losers Than Winners
Mar 25, 2019