Trump and Manufacturing
container ship at Qingdao China port Copyright VCG via Getty Images
The Economy

China Strikes $60 Billion of US Goods in Widening Trade War

China will impose counter tariffs immediately in 5% to 10% range.

China announced it will take retaliatory tariff action against $60 billion of U.S. goods, sharply escalating the trade war as the Trump administration considers imposing duties on virtually all Chinese imports.

China’s retaliatory tariffs, ranging from 5% to 10% on more than 5,000 items, will take effect on Sept. 24, China’s Ministry of Finance said in a statement posted on its website. Beijing is still ready to negotiate an end to the trade tensions, it said.

At almost the same time the tariff list was released in Beijing, President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened more counter-measures against China if it targets politically potent U.S. agricultural products for retaliation.

“China has openly stated that they are actively trying to impact and change our election by attacking our farmers, ranchers and industrial workers because of their loyalty to me,” Trump said on Twitter. “What China does not understand is that these people are great patriots.”

In an announcement on Monday, Trump ordered his administration to levy 10% tariffs on about $200 billion in Chinese goods on Sept. 24 and to more than double the rate in January if Beijing refuses to offer trade concessions. The latest round of duties comes on top of a 25% tariff already imposed on about $50 billion in Chinese goods.

Trump said that the U.S. will immediately pursue additional tariffs on about $267 billion of Chinese imports if Beijing hits back to the $200 billion round.

By Enda Curran, Andrew Mayeda and Jenny Leonard

TAGS: Trade Supply Chain
