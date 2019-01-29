Menu
Trump and Manufacturing
EU Hits China with New Steel Antidumping Probes
The Economy

Congressional Budget Office Sees Trade War Dragging on US Economy

The CBO’s projections are based on current trade barriers in effect only, assuming that levies on certain Chinese goods won’t jump to 25% from 10% in March.

U.S. trade barriers will hurt rather than help the economy, according to a new Congressional Budget Office forecast that’s at odds with President Donald Trump’s position on tariffs.

The levies -- imposed on items including steel, aluminum, and some Chinese goods -- will cut real gross domestic product by about 0.1% on average through 2029 and fuel “uncertainty among investors, which may further reduce U.S. output,” the non-partisan CBO said in a report Monday.

The CBO also estimates new tariffs will increase inflation, adding 0.1% to the personal consumption expenditures price gauge by 2022 and boosting prices for private investment by 0.5% over the period. By 2022, changes in trade policy will reduce real consumption by 0.1% and real private investment by 0.3%, researchers said.

“Like other price increases that result from taxes, those higher prices will reduce consumer spending by diminishing the purchasing power of consumer income and will reduce investment by making capital goods more expensive,” the CBO said. The negative effects of tariffs may be offset over time as some businesses relocate production to the U.S. from foreign countries, researchers added.

Trump has argued that trade wars are necessary to help boost manufacturing jobs and ensure competitors such as China play by global rules, with import tariffs on foreign goods increasing government revenue. Economists have disagreed, saying that higher goods prices could slow consumer spending and business investment while adding uncertainty as firms shift their sourcing to avoid the levies.

The CBO’s projections are based on current trade barriers in effect only, assuming that levies on certain Chinese goods won’t jump to 25% from 10% in March. Researchers also noted high uncertainty around the future of trade policy, which they said would affect their projections.

By Katia Dmitrieva

TAGS: Supply Chain Trade
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
In step with the theme of this yearrsquos Manufacturing Month Whirlpool Corp working to change the perception of manufacturing in America by providing an inside look at its manufacturing processmdashshowing stepbystep how a 14000 pound roll of steel is transformed into a world class premium cooking product through the use of robotics connected technology and skilled manufacturing workersnbspThe company has been investing in its skilled workforce to ensure manufacturing jobs can remain
Whirlpool Not Counting on Trump Resolving Trade Spat With China
Jan 29, 2019
Cisco signage at the front of a building
Cisco CEO Warns Higher Tariffs Will Force Companies to Cut R&D
Jan 17, 2019
government-shutdown
How the Federal Shutdown Impacts Employers
Jan 03, 2019
President Donald Trump talks with reporters outside the White House.
US Trade Agenda for 2019 Is Packed
Jan 01, 2019