Menu
2018 IndustryWeek US 500
2018 IndustryWeek US 500
The Economy

IW US 500: Top States for Manufacturing

Manufacturing Hubs IW 500
Start Slideshow
Resources
Printable copy of the IW U.S. 500 List

Texas is tops on the 2018 IndustryWeek U.S. 500, in part due to all of its oil and gas companies. But Dell Computer, Hughes and Kimberly-Clark all call the Lone Star state home. 

Last year the state's manufacturing sector rebounded from the crash in the oil market that dragged down a big portion of the state's manufacturing output a few years ago. 2017 was a banner year ( get numbers)

Looking to 2018 uncertainty steps in. "If there is a state that is going to be impacted by trade relationships, it's going to be Texas" said Chris Bryan, communications director for the Texas state comptroller. "We are the No. 1 exporting state going away by a pretty good margin."

Note: This list looked at the top 100 of the 500 ranked and included states where there were at least five manufacturing companies.

 

 

 

Start Slideshow
TAGS: The IndustryWeek US 500
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
truth, tariffs
Truth, Tariffs and the Perils of Short-Term Gains
Aug 28, 2018
fastest-riser-promo-iw-500
2018 IW U.S. 500: Top 20 Fastest Risers
Aug 27, 2018
IW US 500 -American Flag
The Real State of American Manufacturing
Aug 27, 2018
supermarket shelves illustration
2018 IW U.S. 500: Introducing the Top US Food and Beverage Manufacturers
Aug 27, 2018