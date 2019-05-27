Menu
NAFTA countries shown on world map Thinkstock
The Economy

Trudeau Government Gives Notice It Intends to Ratify New NAFTA

The procedure comes ahead of a visit to Ottawa by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who is scheduled to meet with Trudeau on Thursday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government gave lawmakers formal notice it intends to bring forward legislation to ratify the new North American free trade agreement.

Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland introduced a “ways and means” motion in the House of Commons on Monday for the legislation, which is the first step in the process for parliamentary approval.

The procedure comes ahead of a visit to Ottawa by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who is scheduled to meet with Trudeau on Thursday to discuss advancing the agreement. A decision by President Donald Trump’s administration last week to lift tariffs on steel and aluminum helped clear major hurdles for lawmakers in all three countries to approve the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

There is an element of urgency for Trudeau, who last week said he was eager for Canada to ratify the deal. Parliament is scheduled to break for summer recess in four weeks -- giving lawmakers in two legislative chambers little time to study and vote on the pact.

By Theophilos Argitis

TAGS: Supply Chain Regulations
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
EU flag
EU Draws Red Line for Trump on Cars, Calling Quotas a No-Go
May 27, 2019
Global Predictions
China Commits to Trade Talks Amid `Groundless' Huawei Suspicions
May 24, 2019
US Business-Equipment Orders Decline by More Than Expected
US Business-Equipment Orders Decline by More Than Expected
May 24, 2019
China Won't Sit Back and Take a Beating
China Won't Sit Back and Take a Beating
May 23, 2019