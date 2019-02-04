Menu
Trump and Manufacturing
The Semiconductors and Other Electronic Components industry NAICS Code 3344 employs over 374000 or 30 of the Total Advanced Industries AI Employment and delivers 39 of AI OutputIndustry employment annual growth from 2010 to 2013 was 02Industry output annual growth from 2010 to 2013 was 5
The Economy

US Chipmakers Feel Pain When Wish Granted to Scrutinize China

Record sales year tempered by slowdown in second half.

U.S. semiconductor makers, whose sales make up the country’s fourth-largest source of export dollars, have complained for years that China is stealing their secrets. Now they have an administration taking action, and it’s causing a whole new set of headaches.

Sales gained 14% in 2018 to a record $468.8 billion, the Semiconductor Industry Association said Monday. The buoyant performance masks a second-half slowdown that saw some monthly sales declines year over year.

President Donald Trump’s administration, the U.S. Department of Justice and the Commerce Department have sought to curb Chinese influence and alleged illegal activity such as industrial espionage. It’s part of the rising trade tensions between the nations that may hurt an industry that counts China as its largest and fastest-growing market and the U.S. as the biggest producer of the essential electronic components.

“It’s a very delicate balancing act,’’ said John Neuffer who heads the SIA, the industry’s lobbying group. While there’s no easy answer for the U.S.-China conflict, “we’ve been fairly vocal that we don’t think tariffs are necessary.’’

Underlining the importance of the Chinese market, sales of chips in the world’s most populous country surged 21% for 2018. That growth rate fell to 5.8% for December. All other regions experienced a drop in December except for Europe and Japan, which gained 2.8% and 2.3%, respectively, from the same month in 2017, according to the SIA.

Neuffer said the industry would prefer the U.S. government act on immigration reform to allow companies to recruit and retain overseas students who graduate from U.S. universities. Chipmakers also want increased federal spending on scientific research, something that in the past has helped the U.S. industry forge worldwide leadership. There are signs money for research is coming, but there’s little hope that better access to foreign talent is on the way, he said.

“We have an immigration system that’s kind of broken,’’ Neuffer said. “The immigration debate in this country is dysfunctional.’’

The government has shown more interest in the industry through various actions, but company leaders are puzzled about the future because the administration hasn’t communicated its policy aims, Neuffer said.

By Ian King

TAGS: Trade Intellectual Property Leadership Technology and IIoT
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Economic Indicator Shows Signs of Slower Growth
Economic Indicator Shows Signs of Slower Growth
Feb 05, 2019
Germany economy minister Peter Altmaier
Germany to Take More Hands-On Approach in Industrial Shift
Feb 05, 2019
A Third of UK Firms Mulling Post-Brexit Overseas Moves
A Third of UK Firms Mulling Post-Brexit Overseas Moves
Feb 05, 2019
A Nissan logo on the front grille of a car.
Nissan Abandons Pledge to Make SUV in UK, Citing Brexit
Feb 04, 2019