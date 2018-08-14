Menu
man at computer with telephone
The Economy

US Small-Business Optimism Climbs to Second Highest on Record

Deregulation and tax cuts have helped boost attitudes.

A gauge of optimism among U.S. small-business owners increased to the second highest on record as companies benefited from tax cuts and robust consumer demand, a National Federation of Independent Business survey showed Tuesday.

Highlights of Small-Business Optimism (July)

  • Sentiment index rose 0.7 point to 107.9 (est. 106.8), the highest since the record 108 reading in 1983.
  • Businesses reporting unfilled job openings rose to a record.
  • Net 29% of owners expect sales to increase, up 3 points from prior month, while those saying it’s a good time to expand rose to 32%.

Key Takeaways

Small-business sentiment is near a record as the economic expansion enters a 10th year, indicating that consumers and businesses will help power growth in the third quarter. Deregulation and tax cuts have helped boost attitudes, though tight labor markets and scarce workers are prompting companies to cite a lack of skilled employees as a top concern.

Other Details

  • Reports of compensation increases remained strong.
  • Record 23% plan to create new jobs in the next three months.
  • 23% cited finding qualified workers as the single most important business problem, near the highest level in 45 years.

By Katia Dmitrieva

TAGS: Competitiveness
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Workers at a site in Beijing
China Growth Momentum Stalls as Debt Campaign and Trade War Bite
Aug 14, 2018
HarleyDavidson logo
Trump Backs Harley Boycott If Some Production Moves Overseas
Aug 13, 2018
trade war
In Times of Trade War, Companies Get Creative to Avoid Tariffs
Aug 10, 2018
aluminum coils or rolls
Trump Authorizes Doubling of Tariffs on Turkey’s Steel, Aluminum
Aug 10, 2018