Menu
World's Biggest Battery Quietly Being Planned in the Oil Patch Chris McGrath
Technology and IIoT>Energy

World's Biggest Battery Quietly Being Planned in the Oil Patch

The 495-megawatt storage system would be built in tandem with a solar farm of the same size.

A little-known solar-farm developer has quietly filed plans to build what would become the world’s largest battery on the edge of the Texas oil country.

The 495-megawatt storage system would be built in tandem with a solar farm of the same size. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas Inc., which operates most of the state’s grid, posted the details in a chart that also shows Texas’ battery storage will surge more than sixfold to 584 megawatts when the projects, dubbed Juno Solar and Juno Storage, are complete. They’re scheduled to be built by May 2021 in Borden County, Texas.

The project underscores how Big Oil’s demand for power in the fossil fuels-rich Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico is, in a twist, boosting the case for renewable energy. Texas’s power grid operator has stressed the need for more electricity resources in the region to power oil and gas drilling operations.

IP Juno, a unit of San Francisco-based Intersect Power LLC, outlined plans to build a 400-megawatt solar facility by the second quarter of 2021 in Borden County, according to an application concerning its state property taxes. Intersect Power didn’t return calls and emails for comment. Borden County -- population less than 700 -- is about 70 miles south of Lubbock.

Vistra Energy Corp. just completed what’s now the largest battery storage facility in Texas with a 10-megawatt system connected to a solar farm. It’s also planning the biggest one in the world at the Moss Landing power plant in California, which will store 300 megawatts for up to four hours when completed next year.
 
By Christopher Martin

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
GM President Ammann Leaves Parent to Lead Self-Driving Business
GM Cruise Falls Short of Self-Driving Test Miles Projection
Feb 14, 2019
Texas Shale Forces Big Oil Cost Revolution, Chevron CEO Says
Texas Shale Forces Big Oil Cost Revolution, Chevron CEO Says
Feb 14, 2019
While Solo vehicle
Tesla's Latest Competitor Is a $15,500 Electric Three-Wheeler
Feb 13, 2019
Chrysler logo
Fiat Chrysler Pays $77 Million for Missing Fuel Economy Target
Feb 08, 2019