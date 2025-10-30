Terex to Merge with REV, Pharma Manufacturing Surges

While we have a great staff of editors here at IndustryWeek, we can’t write about everything. So, please enjoy this roundup of news from our parent company EndeavorB2B’s many brands.
- Eli Lilly & Co. announces $1.2 billion Puerto Rico investment for GLP-1 drugs, oral medicine: Puerto Rico continues to draw massive pharmaceutical investments, especially for hot-selling medications. The GLP-1 drugs, popular new weight loss and anti-diabetes medications such as Lilly brands Orfoglipron and Mounjarno, have stressed medical supply chains worldwide because of their sudden popularity. Plant Services
- National Resilience expands biomanufacturing operations with $825M investment: Contract drug developer and manufacturer National Resilience plans to use new investment funds for expansions in Cincinnati, Ohio, and in Canada. The company’s current offerings include T-Cells and other immune system drugs. Pharma Manufacturing
- TGI Collecting Donations for Hurricane Victims: Tire Group International is collecting donations for victims of Hurricane Melissa, the massive storm still moving through the Caribbean. The storm has already caused massive damage in Haiti and Jamaica and continues to be a major threat. Modern Tire Dealer
- Primo Brands Begins Construction of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Production Facility: Primo Brands, a beverage maker with brands including Poland Spring, Pure Life, Saratoga, and The Mountain Valley bottled waters and flavored brands such as Splash Refresher and AC+ION, is building a 200,000-sq.-ft. production and logistics facility in Arkansas. Food Processing
- Terex Corp. to Merge with REV Group, Pursue Strategic Options to Exit the Aerials Business: Terex, formerly General Motors’ earth-moving and heavy equipment subsidiary, plans to merge with the REV Group, maker of firetrucks, ambulances, motor coaches and recreational vehicles. As part of the deal, Terex will look to sell of its aerials business, ladders and other gear that extends out of a truck frame for utility work and other air-based services. Rental Equipment Register
