GE Appliances Launches Water Filter Manufacturing at its Global HQ

Tired of buying counterfeit water filters for your GE Appliances refrigerator? GEA has you covered with a new manufacturing operation.

GE Appliances today at its Appliance Park global headquarters in Louisville, KY launched a water filter manufacturing line, part of a $3 billion investment in production, supply chain resilience and job creation in the U.S. The high-demand water filters are used in refrigerators.

Integrator ATC Automation, based in Cookville, TN, used virtual reality, digital twins and simulation tools to design the new line that fully automates assembly and packaging operations and incorporates robots supported by vision systems.

“This investment is exactly what advanced manufacturing should look like in America. We’re combining cutting-edge automation, digital tools and highly skilled teams to build a manufacturing operation that raises the bar on quality and efficiency,” says Bill Good, vice president of manufacturing at GEA.