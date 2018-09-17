The 2018 IndustryWeek 50 Best U.S. Manufacturers

The annual Industryweek 50 Best U.S. Manufacturers ranks the best-performing U.S. public manufacturing companies.

IW compiles the list by ranking the IW U.S. 500 companies based on their financial performance in six key areas over a three-year period. These areas are inventory turns, profit margin, sales turnover, return on assets, return on equity and revenue growth. The most recent year (2017) accounts for 50% of the calculation, while 2016 is weighted at 30% and 2015 contributes 20%.

This free database includes the full ranking of this year's class—sortable by rank, company name, industry and several financial measures (based on 2017 performance)—plus a complete data profile for each company on the list.