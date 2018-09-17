Menu
2018 IndustryWeek 50 Best
IW 50 Best Logo used in 2018
Resources>The IndustryWeek 50 Best US Manufacturers

The 2018 IndustryWeek 50 Best U.S. Manufacturers

IW's exclusive ranking of America's top-performing public manufacturing companies.

The annual Industryweek 50 Best U.S. Manufacturers ranks the best-performing U.S. public manufacturing companies.

IW compiles the list by ranking the IW U.S. 500 companies based on their financial performance in six key areas over a three-year period. These areas are inventory turns, profit margin, sales turnover, return on assets, return on equity and revenue growth. The most recent year (2017) accounts for 50% of the calculation, while 2016 is weighted at 30% and 2015 contributes 20%.

This free database includes the full ranking of this year's class—sortable by rank, company name, industry and several financial measures (based on 2017 performance)—plus a complete data profile for each company on the list.

View the full list
TAGS: Resources The Economy Competitiveness Companies & Executives
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
IW 50 Best Logo used in 2018
Simply the Best: A Round of Applause for the 2018 IW 50 Best
Sep 17, 2018
world
Sponsored Content
Realize the Vision of IIOT in your Company
Jul 24, 2018
Top Quartile
Sponsored Content
Reaching the Top Quartile: How Automation Powers Digital Transformation
Jul 23, 2018