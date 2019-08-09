Skip navigation
IndustryWeek US 500
The 2019 IndustryWeek IW U.S. 500 List Download

Download the 2019 IW U.S. 500 List in an easy to read .pdf format

The IW U.S. 500 includes:

  • Manufacturing companies with a majority of their business in a manufacturing industry.
  • Companies that generated less than 50% of revenues from manufacturing, but more revenue from manufacturing than the lowest-revenue-producing companies on this year’s list.
  • Oil and gas companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from the refining of oil and gas products.
  • Companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from the manufacture of mined materials.

Fill out the form below to download your copy.

 

 

TAGS: Leadership IW Best Practices Reports The Economy
