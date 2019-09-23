2019 IW U.S. 500: The Biggest Electrical Equipment and Appliance Manufacturers

Twenty-seven different electrical equipment and appliance manufacturers made the cut for the 2019 IndustryWeek U.S. 500, IW's annual listing of the largest publicly held U.S. manufacturers by revenue. This slideshow presents the 10 biggest.

Each slide shows a company's:

2018 and 2019 IW U.S. 500 ranks

2018 revenue

2018 net income

profit margin

and revenue

Three separate companies in the top 10 of this list noted a negative net income in 2018, including General Electric, which posted an incredible loss of $22 billion. Compared to the companies' ranks in last years' IW U.S. 500, six fell in the overall rankings, two stayed in the same place, and only one noted a gain: Hubbell Inc. moved from No. 243 in the IW U.S. 500 for 2018 to No. 220 in the ranking for 2019. One member of the top 10 is totally new to the IW U.S. 500, Broadcom Inc., which recently relocated to Delaware from Singapore.

Without further ado, here are the top 10 of 2019's electrical equipment and appliance manufacturers.