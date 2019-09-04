2019 IW U.S. 500: Introducing the Top US Food Manufacturers

Printable copy of the IW U.S. 500 List

Feast your eyes on the food manufacturers that earned a place on the IndustryWeek U.S. 500, IW's exclusive ranking of America's largest public manufacturing companies based on revenue.

Twenty-eight food producers made this 2019 list, and their revenue ranged from $64.3 billion on the high end to $1.2 billion on the low end.

Seven of the manufacturers reported that revenue declined compared with the previous year's results, and three reported a negative net income.

This slideshow presents the top 10 food manufacturers.