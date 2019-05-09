Menu
The Changing Automotive Landscape
Dyson Windsock Leon Neal, Getty News Images
Innovation

First Patents Surface for Dyson Electric Car Planned for 2021

Filings reveal long wheel base and aerodynamic design.

Dyson Ltd.’s electric car may have a long wheel base, an interior cabin with reclining seats and an aerodynamic design, according to patents awarded to the company.

The patents, filed about 18 months ago and made public Wednesday, are the first glimpse of the car being built by the U.K.-based company known for pricey vacuums, hair dryers and air purifiers.

In an email to staff, founder James Dyson said the patents "don’t reveal what our vehicle will really look like or give any specifics around what it will do," but they do "provide a glimpse of some of the inventive steps" the company is weighing.

The patents also indicate Dyson is mulling a vehicle with larger wheels to improve efficiency. Dyson’s email also hinted at a car with a low center of gravity to improve handling. The company posted a new automotive page to its website detailing its history in the automotive world and how its experience working on motors could contribute to a car.

Dyson joins a growing list of technology companies getting into the car business. Tesla Inc. has pioneered electric vehicles, Alphabet Inc.’s Waymo unit leads in self-driving technology, while Apple Inc. has had an automotive project since about 2016.

Dyson first disclosed plans to build an electric car in 2017, saying it would invest 2 billion pounds (US$2.6 billion) on the vehicle and accompanying batteries. Last year, the company said it would build a facility in Singapore to develop the car it hopes to introduce by 2021.

In his email to staff, Dyson said that testing of the car would ramp up next month and that more than 500 people are working on the project.

By Mark Gurman

TAGS: Technology and IIoT Leadership Companies & Executives
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
tesla-model-3-promo
Tesla Motor Mouths
May 08, 2019
Disappointed man after spacecraft fails to land on the moon.
Israel Moon Lander Crashes, Dashing Hopes for Historic Mission
Apr 12, 2019
PTC-RegImage-050919.jpg
Sponsored Content
How Mandelli Is Transforming Their Service Model Using Remote Monitoring
Apr 04, 2019
Feature-Dell.jpg
Webinar: Next Gen Technologies Enabling Connected Manufacturing
Apr 01, 2019