Menu
Trump and Manufacturing
boeing-max-ethiopia-crash-getty-jemal-countess.jpg Jemal Countess | Getty Images
Debris lays piled up at the crash site of Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302 a day after the Boeing Max 8 jet went down in Bishoftu, Ethiopia.
Leadership

Boeing CEO Said to Assure Trump of 737 Safety in Call

Boeing's CEO Dennis Muilenburg reportedly had a talk with President Trump following the recent crash of a 737 Max 8 in Ethiopia.

by Justin Sink and Julie Johnsson

Boeing Co. Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg defended the safety of his company's 737 Max to Donald Trump in a telephone call on Tuesday shortly after the president criticized modern airplanes for becoming too complicated, two people familiar with the matter said.

The conversation and Trump's comments came as controversy engulfed Boeing following the second crash in five months of a 737 Max model. The crash in Ethiopia on Sunday prompted regulators across the globe to ground the aircraft. On the call, Muilenburg assured Trump of his confidence in the safety of the plane, according to one of the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a private conversation.

Airplanes "are becoming far too complex to fly," Trump said in a tweet earlier Tuesday. Broadly addressing innovation, he added that "often old and simpler is far better" and, in a subsequent tweet, that "complexity creates danger."

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders later elaborated on his statement, telling Fox News, "We know that a lot of people in the industry have started to voice concerns about the amount of technology, taking the power out of the hands of the pilot."

While investigators are still piecing together why an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max plunged to the ground near Addis Ababa minutes after takeoff Sunday, regulators in many countries opted for caution, even as the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has said the jet model remains airworthy.

"Thus far, our review shows no systemic performance issues and provides no basis to order grounding the aircraft," Acting FAA Administrator Daniel Elwell said in a statement on Tuesday evening. "Nor have other civil aviation authorities provided data to us that would warrant action."

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency and Indian authorities on Tuesday suspended all flights by the 737 Max. Earlier, Malaysia, Singapore and Australia closed their air space to 737 Max planes, and on Monday, China and Indonesia also halted flights.

Boeing fell 6% to $375.92 at 2:09 p.m. in New York. The company has lost about $27 billion in market value this week.

The trend toward safer flying has been building for years as U.S. regulators, the airlines and safety investigators introduced new safety technologies, better monitoring of potential hazards and improved training. The improving U.S. accident figures don't include passengers dying of medical emergencies.

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Honda logo on car
Faulty Air Bag Parts Prompt Honda to Re-Recall 1 Million Cars
Mar 12, 2019
A Boeing 737 MAX 9 airplane.
Boeing Crisis Grows as 737 Max Blocked From Singapore, Australia
Mar 12, 2019
leadership
What Does Embracing Innovation Truly Mean?
Mar 08, 2019
Porsche Taycan Electric car in production
Porsche Boosts Electric Car Output Plan After 20,000 Buyers Register
Mar 08, 2019