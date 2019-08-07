Skip navigation
Menu
Boeing factory floor Boeing
Leadership

Boeing Holds Workshops With China Carriers to Bring 737 Max Back

Boeing Co. is holding workshops with Chinese airlines about the grounded 737 Max plane as it tries to bring the troubled jet back to operation.

Boeing Co. is holding workshops with Chinese airlines about the grounded 737 Max plane as it tries to bring the troubled jet back to operation.

Boeing invited pilots and engineers from China Southern Airlines Co. to a gathering in Guangzhou on Monday, according to an emailed statement from Boeing. More such workshops will be held with Air China Ltd., China Eastern Airlines Corp., Xiamen Airlines Co. and Hainan Airlines Holding Co. in their respective hubs this week.

The gatherings are among the latest steps Boeing is taking to bring the plane back, though the exact timing remains unclear. Boeing is redesigning the plane’s flight-control system and is still aiming to present a final software package to regulators by September, though the timeline could slip, a person familiar with the plans has said.

China Southern and Air China are among Chinese carriers seeking compensation from the U.S. manufacturer for order delays and losses caused by the grounding of the 737 Max in the wake of two deadly crashes. A total of 96 of the Chinese carriers’ 737 Max jets have been suspended, and the airlines were planning to introduce a further 130 of the planes this year, secretary general of the China Air Transport Association said in May.

TAGS: Growth Strategies Strategic Planning & Execution
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
trade war
China's Trump Trade Retaliation Options Include Soybeans, Boeing
Aug 02, 2019
Flights Disrupted As French Air Traffic Controllers Strike
Ryanair's CEO Takes Swipe at Boeing Over Max Jet Delays
Jul 29, 2019
A Boeing 737 Max 8 singleaisle plane
Boeing May Halt 737 Output If Max Grounding Drags On
Jul 25, 2019
Boeing to Test non-stick paint that protects jets from icing
Boeing Credit Rating Could Be at Risk in 737 Max Crisis
Jul 22, 2019