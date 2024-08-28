Electric Car Maker Polestar Reshuffles Management

Polestar, the electric car venture created by Volvo and now controlled by China's Geely, Wednesday named a new chief executive as it reshuffles its management to confront a shrinking share price and a stumbling EV market.

Michael Lohscheller, former chief executive of German carmaker Opel, on Oct. 1 will replace Thomas Ingenlath, who has run the brand since its creation seven years ago.

Polestar had already recently replaced its chairman and chief of design.

Lohscheller "brings a wealth of expertise in the automotive industry, particularly in navigating competitive markets and scaling businesses," the company said in a statement.