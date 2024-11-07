  • eNewsletter Subscription
  • Great Question Podcast
    • ID 229615092 © Jonathan Weiss | Dreamstime.com
    672cd9ac9304808c756c72a4 Dreamstime Xxl 229615092
    1. Leadership
    2. Companies & Executives

    Jeep-Maker Stellantis to Lay Off 1,100 Workers in Ohio

    Nov. 7, 2024
    Stellantis sales sank in the third quarter, with a 42% drop in North America alone.

    European auto giant Stellantis said Thursday it would lay off 1,100 workers at its Jeep factory in Toledo, Ohio, in an effort to "regain its competitive edge" as it struggles with falling sales.

    Stellantis, a 14-brand group that includes Peugeot, Fiat and Chrysler, said it would move from a two-shift to a one-shift operation at the Toledo South Assembly Plant in 2025.

    Another 400 employees will be transferred to a "third-party service provider," it added in a statement.

    "These are difficult actions to take, but they are necessary to enable the Company to regain its competitive edge and eventually return production to prior levels," the statement said.

    Stellantis sales sank in the third quarter, with a 42% drop in North America alone.

    The group offered promotional deals as U.S. dealerships have struggled to reduce their inventories.

    "As Stellantis navigates a transitional year, the focus is on realigning its U.S. operations to ensure a strong start to 2025, which includes taking the difficult but necessary action to reduce high inventory levels by managing production to meet sales," it said.

    All rights reserved ©2024 Agence France-Presse.

    About the Author

    Agence France-Presse

    Copyright Agence France-Presse, 2002-2024. AFP text, photos, graphics and logos shall not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP shall not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP content, or for any actions taken in consequence.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Voice your opinion!

    To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of IndustryWeek, create an account today!

    New

    ID 20362877 © Hupeng | Dreamstime.com
    dreamstime_xxl_20362877

    IndustryWeek
    olsbestplants
    HindlePower
    workforcecrop
    Toyota Motor Corp.
    toyotajobyairtaxi

    Most Read

    Sponsored