ABB Joins Manufacturers Responding to Growing Electricity Demands

New technologies and decarbonization efforts are increasing electrical power demand, and several companies have recently made moves to support growing electrification needs in the U.S.

ABB announced Monday $120 million in investment in two new manufacturing sites to increase production of low voltage electrification products and support the growing needs of data centers.

$80 million will go toward replacing the existing ABB Selmer, Tennessee, operations with a new 320,000 square-foot facility to produce electrical distribution equipment. The facility is expected to add 50 new jobs and increase production capacity by over 50%. It is slated to open in late 2026.

$40 million will double the size of the company's Senatobia, Mississippi, site to meet the need for advanced low voltage circuit breakers. It is expected to open in Q2 2026 and create 200 new jobs.

“Demand is increasing steadily for advanced electrification technologies, driven by growth in key sectors including data centers and utilities,” said ABB CEO Morten Wierod. “Our new facilities in Selmer and Senatobia will keep our U.S. customers at the cutting edge of the energy transition and help them meet their performance, productivity and energy efficiency goals.”

Other companies are following the grid investment trend as well.