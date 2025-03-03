ABB Joins Manufacturers Responding to Growing Electricity Demands
New technologies and decarbonization efforts are increasing electrical power demand, and several companies have recently made moves to support growing electrification needs in the U.S.
ABB announced Monday $120 million in investment in two new manufacturing sites to increase production of low voltage electrification products and support the growing needs of data centers.
- $80 million will go toward replacing the existing ABB Selmer, Tennessee, operations with a new 320,000 square-foot facility to produce electrical distribution equipment. The facility is expected to add 50 new jobs and increase production capacity by over 50%. It is slated to open in late 2026.
- $40 million will double the size of the company’s Senatobia, Mississippi, site to meet the need for advanced low voltage circuit breakers. It is expected to open in Q2 2026 and create 200 new jobs.
“Demand is increasing steadily for advanced electrification technologies, driven by growth in key sectors including data centers and utilities,” said ABB CEO Morten Wierod. “Our new facilities in Selmer and Senatobia will keep our U.S. customers at the cutting edge of the energy transition and help them meet their performance, productivity and energy efficiency goals.”
Other companies are following the grid investment trend as well.
- Flex recently announced a new 400,000 square-foot manufacturing facility in Dallas for its data center power infrastructure solutions, including switchgear, power pods and power distribution units.
- Last month, power management company Eaton Corp. announced it would invest $340 million to add a third U.S. facility for manufacturing three-phase transformers. The site, which will be located in Jonesville, South Carolina, will support 700 new jobs and is slated to begin hiring and production in 2027.
- ArcelorMittal has made a sizable $1.2 billion investment to build an advanced, non-grain-oriented electrical steel (NOES) manufacturing facility. The Alabama plant will be able to produce up to 150,000 metric tons of NOES annually, which will support electrical applications like electrical motors, generators and other industrial uses. The project is expected to create over 200 new jobs, and production is expected to start in 2027.
- Cummins Inc. is acquiring assets of First Mode, including “hybrid mining and rail product lines," and "the full IP portfolio which includes hydrogen and battery powertrain solutions,” according to the press release.