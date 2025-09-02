Kraft Heinz Announces Separation Into Two Independent Companies

The Kraft Heinz Company has announced plans to split into two publicly traded companies in a strategic move to reduce operational complexity and dedicate the right level of resources to each brand.

One resulting company, tentatively named “Global Taste Elevation Co.,” will include brands like Heinz, Philadelphia and Kraft Mac & Cheese and will focus on shelf-stable meals, sauces, spreads and seasonings. “North American Grocery Co.” will include brands like Oscar Mayer, Kraft Singles and Lunchables.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

“The split has been rumored since July. The bet is that a new Kraft and a new Heinz would be worth more separately than together,” writes Food Processing Editor-in-Chief Dave Fusaro. “Kraft Heinz’s current market value is around $33 billion, the result of underperformance, asset sales and several write-downs.”

Learn more about the split from IndustryWeek partner brand Food Processing.