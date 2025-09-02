    • The Kraft Heinz Company
    Kraft Heinz World Headquarters

    Kraft Heinz Announces Separation Into Two Independent Companies

    Sept. 2, 2025
    “Kraft Heinz’s brands are iconic and beloved, but the complexity of our current structure makes it challenging to allocate capital effectively, prioritize initiatives and drive scale in our most promising areas,” says Executive Chair of the Board for Kraft Heinz Miguel Patricio.

    The Kraft Heinz Company has announced plans to split into two publicly traded companies in a strategic move to reduce operational complexity and dedicate the right level of resources to each brand.

    One resulting company, tentatively named “Global Taste Elevation Co.,” will include brands like Heinz, Philadelphia and Kraft Mac & Cheese and will focus on shelf-stable meals, sauces, spreads and seasonings. “North American Grocery Co.” will include brands like Oscar Mayer, Kraft Singles and Lunchables.

    The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

    “The split has been rumored since July. The bet is that a new Kraft and a new Heinz would be worth more separately than together,” writes Food Processing Editor-in-Chief Dave Fusaro. “Kraft Heinz’s current market value is around $33 billion, the result of underperformance, asset sales and several write-downs.”

    Learn more about the split from IndustryWeek partner brand Food Processing.

    About the Author

    Dave Fusaro | Food Processing Editor-in-Chief

    Dave Fusaro has served as editor-in-chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was editor-in-chief of Dairy Foods and was managing editor of Prepared Foods.

