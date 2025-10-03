Siemens USA Announces Retirement of President and CEO Barbara Humpton

As of Oct. 1, Siemens USA President and CEO Barbara Humpton has retired from the company. Humpton has been U.S. CEO for seven years and previously served as president and CEO of Siemens Government Technologies. Siemens USA General Counsel Ann Fairchild has been appointed interim president and CEO.

Humpton has been appointed as CEO of USA Rare Earth and will serve on its Board of Directors.

“Barbara is an established global leader in the areas that matter to us, including critical infrastructure, technology and strategic national defense, and brings years of experience engaging with government entities,” says Michael Blitzer, chairman of USA Rare Earth.

