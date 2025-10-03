Siemens USA Announces Retirement of President and CEO Barbara Humpton

Humpton has joined USA Rare Earth, succeeding Josh Ballard as CEO.
Oct. 3, 2025
Siemens AG
Barbara Humpton

As of Oct. 1, Siemens USA President and CEO Barbara Humpton has retired from the company. Humpton has been U.S. CEO for seven years and previously served as president and CEO of Siemens Government Technologies. Siemens USA General Counsel Ann Fairchild has been appointed interim president and CEO.

Humpton has been appointed as CEO of USA Rare Earth and will serve on its Board of Directors.

“Barbara is an established global leader in the areas that matter to us, including critical infrastructure, technology and strategic national defense, and brings years of experience engaging with government entities,” says Michael Blitzer, chairman of USA Rare Earth.

Learn more about Humpton’s retirement and other recent Siemens news stories from IndustryWeek partner brand Plant Services: Siemens USA Announces CEO Retirement

Also, check out Humpton’s 2023 interview with IndustryWeek: Siemens USA CEO Humpton: Digital Transformation for Small Businesses and Space Exploration

About the Author

Email

Ryan Secard

Associate Editor

As talent editor, Ryan Secard reports on workforce and labor issues in manufacturing, including recruitment, labor organizations, and safety. Ryan has written IndustryWeek's Salary Survey annually since 2021 and coordinated its Talent Advisory Board since 2023. He joined IndustryWeek in 2020 as a news editor covering breaking manufacturing news.

Ryan also contributes to American Machinist and Foundry Management & Technology as an associate editor.

Linkedin

 

