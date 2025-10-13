Recent Investments in U.S. Manufacturing Plants

Billions of dollars are being invested in new U.S. manufacturing plants and facility expansions. Take a look at just some of these announcements made over the last two months.

Yazoo Mills, Inc.

Yazoo Mills, a manufacturer of paper tubes and cores, announced in early September it will invest $14 million to construct a 107,000 square-foot manufacturing facility in Hanover, Pennsylvania. Expected to be completed in January 2026, this will be the company’s third manufacturing plant.

“The expansion project will include five new high-speed production lines with advanced technology to increase efficiency, improve safety and ergonomics and expand overall production capacity,” says Yazoo Mills President Troy Eckert.

Woodward, Inc.

Energy control solutions company Woodward has announced plans to build a 300,000 square-foot manufacturing facility in Greer, South Carolina, that will create approximately 275 jobs. The site represents an investment of almost $200 million and will initially produce spoiler actuation for the Airbus A350. Slated to become operational in 2027, the facility will progressively scale production and has the potential to expand capacity in the future.

“Beyond supporting the Airbus A350, this facility positions us to extend our hydraulic flight control design and industrialization expertise to additional applications as well as other commercial aircraft manufacturers,” says Woodward Chairman and CEO Chip Blankenship.

Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company has announced plans to construct a $6.5 billion manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas. Expected to be operational within five years, the site will focus on the production of small molecule synthetic medicines, including orforglipron -- an oral GLP-1 medication currently in development.

"This significant U.S. investment and onshoring of our API production capabilities will ensure faster, more secure access to orforglipron and to other life-changing medicines of the future,” says Lilly Chair and CEO David A. Ricks.

The facility is expected to create 615 new jobs, and the company plans to build a talent pipeline in Texas by investing in educational initiatives and collaborating with local universities.

ATP

ATP Adhesives has launched a North American business and will invest $70 million to build a U.S. manufacturing facility to produce tapes with solvent-free adhesives. The 127,000 square-foot plant will be located in Columbia, South Carolina, and is expected to create 130 jobs.

“By pairing ATP's German and Swiss engineering heritage—advanced coating know-how and process discipline—with American manufacturing in West Columbia, South Carolina, we'll offer shorter lead times, a more secure supply chain and local collaboration from trials to scale using solvent-free adhesive systems,” says Dirk Henke, newly appointed U.S. leader of ATP North America.

Production at the plant is expected to begin in July 2026.

Nidec Power

To meet growing electricity demands, Nidec Power is expanding operations in its existing facility in Lexington, Tennessee, which manufactures alternators for power generation applications across a variety of industries. The investment of $52.4 million is expected to create 200 new jobs.

“Expanding our operations in Lexington underscores our commitment to Henderson County and Tennessee as a whole. We have a long history of operations in Tennessee, and our global success is built on the quality and commitment of our outstanding team in Lexington,” says Nidec Power President David Strohsack.