Cleveland-Cliffs Executives See ‘Significant Rebound’ in Steel Demand

Leaders of steel manufacturer Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. said Oct. 20 they are seeing “a significant rebound in domestic steel demand” now that tariffs have been in place for several months. And they say the automotive industry is in the lead and likely to bring with the construction and broader manufacturing sectors.

Speaking after they reported Cleveland-Cliffs’ third-quarter results, Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves and CFO Celso Goncalves said the tariffs and other trade measures put in place this year by the Trump administration have started to change user behavior. That, Lourenco Goncalves said on a conference call with analysts, is showing up most conspicuously among automotive original equipment manufacturers, a hatful of whom have recently signed multi-year agreements for Cliffs steel that “will generate a lot more margin, including margin per ton.”

In addition, Celso Goncalves pointed out that other parts of the steel market also are showing signs of better demand.

“We have finally started to see a bit of restocking activity in the distributor and end-user markets, an indication that the new tariff reality for those buyers is setting in,” he said. “The signs of a real recovery are forming.”