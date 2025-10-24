Honeywell CEO Signals Automation M&A Appetite After Overhaul

Honeywell International Inc. is likely to become a buyer of industrial automation companies once executives have wrapped up their expansive push to spin off several units and simplify the conglomerate’s structure.

Speaking Oct. 23 after Charlotte-based Honeywell reported its third-quarter results, Chairman and CEO Vimal Kapur said his team’s focus for now remains on the intricate reorganization that will soon see the company spin out its advanced materials business as Solstice and then also separate Honeywell Aerospace next year. Completing those multibillion-dollar transactions will leave executives with three reorganized divisions: building automation, process automation and industrial automation.

That corporate realignment will have various business units move from today’s broader industrial automation group into the new process division. In addition, Kapur and his team are looking at possibly selling what they call their productivity solutions and services and warehouse solutions businesses. Should those sales happen, the future industrial automation segment will be clearly the smallest of Honeywell’s three divisions.

But likely not for long.

Asked about that size discrepancy, Kapur his team will look for opportunities to grow industrial automation in addition to improving its organic sales growth rate.