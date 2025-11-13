AI Startup Anthropic Announces $50 Billion Data Center Investment

Anthropic, which was launched in 2021 by former staff of OpenAI and is known for its "Claude" platform, said it plans initial sites in Texas and New York.
Artificial intelligence startup Anthropic announced Wednesday a $50 billion drive to build new data centers in a partnership with British venture Fluidstack.

The move, which would see construction of data centers initially in Texas and New York, marks the latest in a building frenzy surrounding generative AI.

"We're getting closer to AI that can accelerate scientific discovery and help solve complex problems in ways that weren't possible before," Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said in a press release.

"These sites will help us build more capable AI systems that can drive those breakthroughs while creating American jobs."

Tech companies have been on a building spree for additional data centers, which provide the computing storage and processing power required by artificial intelligence.

Building the massive information warehouses takes an average of two years in the United States and requires copious amounts of energy to fuel the facilities.

Anthropic, which was launched in 2021 by former staff of OpenAI and is known for its "Claude" platform, said it plans initial sites in Texas and New York "with more sites to come."

Anthropic announced last month it was expanding its use of Google cloud computing and specialized chips in a deal worth tens of billions of dollars in response to surging demand.

Anthropic said Wednesday it serves more than 300,000 business customers.

