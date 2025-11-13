Toyota Launches North Carolina Battery Plant, Announces Additional US Investment of up to $10 Billion

Toyota has announced the start of production at its only U.S. battery plant in Liberty, North Carolina. The nearly $14 billion facility will house 14 battery production lines and will create up to 5,100 new jobs.

The company also said it will invest up to $10 billion to support future mobility efforts in the U.S. over the next five years.

The plant will develop and produce lithium-ion batteries needed to support its battery electric vehicles (BEVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). At full capacity, the 1,850-acre mega site has the ability to produce 30 GWh annually. Additional production lines at the plant are expected to launch by 2030.

The plant currently ships HEV modules to Mazda Toyota Manufacturing in Alabama and Toyota Kentucky.

“We’re excited to see this innovative facility come to life and to provide cutting-edge careers for more than 5,000 North Carolinians,” said Don Stewart, president of Toyota North Carolina. “Today’s celebration would not be complete without thanking our team members. Their dedication, commitment and resolve have truly led us to this historic moment.”

Once construction is complete, the facility will feature additional amenities for Toyota North Carolina team members, including a medical clinic, a pharmacy and on-site child care.