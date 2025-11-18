EV Notes: Rivian Grows More Confident in R2’s Unit Economics

Executives of Rivian Automotive Inc. are growing more confident they will be able to meet their two-pronged goal of cutting in half the cost of the company’s R2 mid-sized sport-utility vehicle versus its first-generation cars and of having R2s make money by the end of next year.

Speaking after Rivian reported its third-quarter results on Nov. 4, Chairman and CEO R.J. Scaringe told analysts and investors his team’s decision—made before President Trump formally launched his tariff push—to prioritize parts produced domestically or under the umbrella of the USMCA trade agreement is paying off when it comes to the R2’s bill of materials.

“These contractual agreements that we have on the BOM itself help really give us confidence in us achieving the BOM and us ultimately getting to […] R2 positive unit economics at the exit of 2026,” Scaringe said on a conference call.

Also contributing are two factors related to more recent Trump tariff policies: Last month’s extension through 2030 of an offset worth 3.75% of a vehicle’s suggested retail price “is very helpful for us,” Scaringe said. And other tariff tweaks mean that Rivian’s costs related to the trade war are now “a few hundred dollars” per vehicle versus management’s initial estimate of several thousand.

“It’s a pretty significant shift for us,” Scaringe added.

Rivian remains on track to start R2 production of up to 155,000 units annually in the first half of next year at its factory in Normal, Illinois. Ramping that work will be key to closing in on profitability: Rivian will this year post an adjusted EBITDA loss of $2 billion to $2.5 billion and deliveries of about 42,000 vehicles.

Scout picks North Carolina for HQ

The leaders of Scout Motors Inc., the Volkswagen AG subsidiary preparing to launch the brand that made its name more than half a century ago, have picked a development east of downtown Charlotte to be their U.S. headquarters as they prepare for a 2027 production start in relatively nearby Blythewood, South Carolina.