Rockwell Automation Plans a New 1 Million-Square-Foot Greenfield Manufacturing Site in Wisconsin

As part of Rockwell Automation’s $2 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing over the next five years, the company has announced plans to build a more than 1 million-square-foot greenfield manufacturing site in southeastern Wisconsin, near its global headquarters in Milwaukee.

Rockwell Automation’s Chairman and CEO Blake Moret made the project announcement during his keynote address at Automation Fair 2025, hosted by Rockwell Automation in Chicago.

“We are expanding our U.S. manufacturing footprint with advanced production capability that supports growth and performance with the latest Rockwell technologies and solutions,” says Moret. “We’re putting our money where our mouth is.”

The plant, which will have the flexibility to scale operations, has the potential to become the company’s largest manufacturing campus globally

“It will integrate the latest in Rockwell’s production technologies, including AI and analytics tools, to increase efficiency and precision while providing team members with access to advanced tools and training. I’m excited to see our highly skilled workforce maximize the potential of this site,” says Bob Buttermore, chief supply chain officer at Rockwell Automation.

“The work we do in manufacturing matters,” says Moret. “It matters when it comes time to package food, to make sure we have clean water, energy and transportation. When we talk about how to do it better, it’s about our livelihoods and jobs, but it’s about a greater good, as well.”

Planning and construction are currently in progress, and more details will be shared in the future as the project advances.