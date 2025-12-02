Somnigroup Seeks To Strengthen Its Mattress Manufacturing With Leggett & Platt Acquisition Proposal

Mattress manufacturer Somnigroup International, whose portfolio includes Tempur-Pedic and Sealy, has submitted a proposal to acquire all the outstanding shares of bedding and furniture components company Leggett & Platt in an all-stock merger.

“We believe that a combination of Leggett & Platt with Somnigroup would be uniquely compelling for both companies and all of our collective stakeholders,” the company wrote in its proposal letter. “Joining Leggett & Platt with a leading bedding manufacturer and bedding retailer would unquestionably foster significant strategic advantages and efficiencies for the combined company.”

Under the proposal, Leggett & Platt would continue operating independently under Somnigroup. Additionally, Somnigroup expects to retain most of Leggett & Platt’s employees and management team.

Leggett & Platt has confirmed receipt of the unsolicited proposal. Somnigroup has requested a response by Dec. 22.