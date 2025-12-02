Somnigroup Seeks To Strengthen Its Mattress Manufacturing With Leggett & Platt Acquisition Proposal

"Leggett & Platt has been an important supplier to our company for many years," says Somnigroup Chairman and CEO Scott Thompson.
Dec. 2, 2025
ID 224271660 © Viewimage | Dreamstime.com
Leggett and Platt logo on a mobile phone and a computer screen.

Mattress manufacturer Somnigroup International, whose portfolio includes Tempur-Pedic and Sealy, has submitted a proposal to acquire all the outstanding shares of bedding and furniture components company Leggett & Platt in an all-stock merger.

“We believe that a combination of Leggett & Platt with Somnigroup would be uniquely compelling for both companies and all of our collective stakeholders,” the company wrote in its proposal letter. “Joining Leggett & Platt with a leading bedding manufacturer and bedding retailer would unquestionably foster significant strategic advantages and efficiencies for the combined company.”

Under the proposal, Leggett & Platt would continue operating independently under Somnigroup. Additionally, Somnigroup expects to retain most of Leggett & Platt’s employees and management team.

Leggett & Platt has confirmed receipt of the unsolicited proposal. Somnigroup has requested a response by Dec. 22.

About the Author

Anna Smith
Email

Anna Smith

News Editor

News Editor

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/anna-m-smith/ 

Bio: Anna Smith joined IndustryWeek in 2021. She handles IW’s daily newsletters and breaking news of interest to the manufacturing industry. Anna was previously an editorial assistant at New Equipment DigestMaterial Handling & Logistics and other publications.

