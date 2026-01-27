Boeing Reports 1st Annual Profit Since 2018 on Asset Sale

Boeing reported its first annual profit since 2018 on Tuesday due to gains from an asset sale, as the company points to quality control improvements that have enabled increased plane production.

Results were boosted by a $10.6 billion gain associated with Boeing's sale of aviation software assets to Thoma Bravo. That lifted profits during the final quarter of 2025 to $8.1 billion, compared with a loss of $3.9 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Full-year 2025 profits were $1.9 billion, Boeing reported, compared with a loss of $11.9 billion in 2024.

Boeing boosted production in 2025 on top-selling 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner aircraft after numerous safety and production problems in recent years. The company also pointed to progress in the certification process with U.S. regulators for the 737-10 aircraft.

On the downside, Boeing's defense business accounted for a $0.6 billion hit in the KC-46 military refueling aircraft "driven by higher estimated production support and supply chain costs," the company said.

Chief Executive Kelly Ortberg said completion of the software sale and another deal to acquire Spirit AeroSystems put the company on track.

"We made significant progress on our recovery in 2025 and have set the foundation to keep our momentum going in the year ahead," Ortberg said.

Shares dipped 0.7% in pre-market trading.

All rights reserved ©2026 Agence France-Presse