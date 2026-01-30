Lilly Announces New $3.5 Billion Manufacturing Site in Pennsylvania

The investment marks the company’s 10th U.S. manufacturing facility announced since 2020.
Jan. 30, 2026
Eli Lilly and Company
The $3.5 billion new manufacturing facility in the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania.

Eli Lilly announced Friday that it will invest over $3.5 billion in a new injectable medicine and device manufacturing facility in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. The site is expected to be operational in 2031.

“To meet increasing demand, we're expanding our U.S. manufacturing network, with Lehigh Valley adding capacity for next‑generation weight-loss medicines,” says David A. Ricks, Lilly chair and CEO. “We're creating high‑quality jobs and collaborating across the region—with suppliers, educators and workforce‑development partners—to make critical medicines in the U.S."

Construction is slated to begin in 2026, and the new site is expected to create 850 new jobs, including engineers, operations personnel and lab technicians.

Learn more about Lilly’s U.S. and global manufacturing investments from IndustryWeek’s partner brand Pharma Manufacturing: Lilly To Invest $3.5B in Injectable Drug, Device Manufacturing Facility in Pennsylvania

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Slow Down to Speed up: Leadership's Power of the Pause
How to Speak C-Suite: A Guide for Supply-Chain Leaders
Unlocking business potential in the age of Industry 4.0
Sponsored
The safety imperative: Our blueprint for a better workplace
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of IndustryWeek, create an account today!