Lilly Announces New $3.5 Billion Manufacturing Site in Pennsylvania

Eli Lilly announced Friday that it will invest over $3.5 billion in a new injectable medicine and device manufacturing facility in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. The site is expected to be operational in 2031.

“To meet increasing demand, we're expanding our U.S. manufacturing network, with Lehigh Valley adding capacity for next‑generation weight-loss medicines,” says David A. Ricks, Lilly chair and CEO. “We're creating high‑quality jobs and collaborating across the region—with suppliers, educators and workforce‑development partners—to make critical medicines in the U.S."

Construction is slated to begin in 2026, and the new site is expected to create 850 new jobs, including engineers, operations personnel and lab technicians.

