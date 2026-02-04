Grainger Posts Double-Digit January Sales Pop

Daily sales at industrial distributor W.W. Grainger Inc. rose more than 10% in January on a constant-currency basis, executives said Feb. 3, adding an optimistic data point to the big jump in the ISM Manufacturing PMI reported less than 24 hours earlier.

The double-digit pop in January organic sales was more than double the 4.6% growth posted in the fourth quarter by Grainger, which is headquartered near Chicago and has more than 4.5 million customers around the world. It’s also several percentage points higher than the 2026 range of 6.5% to 9% that Chairman and CEO D.G. Macpherson and his team are forecasting.

That positive sales discrepancy prompted some analysts to ask whether the Grainger team’s full-year forecast was perhaps too cautious as well as float the possibility of a broad inflection in industrial activity.

Macpherson wasn’t having it even though he acknowledged that sales so far this year are “maybe a little bit better” than expected.