Stellantis CEO Promises ‘A Lot of Answers’ on Strategy in Coming Months

“We will see a very strong focus on operational execution and operational efficiency improvement. This is quality. This is time to market. This is obviously industrial productivity,” said Filosa, who took over as CEO last June after Stellantis’ board bid adieu to Carlos Tavares in late 2024. “Also, we will see […] a lot of answers to all the other strategic items that we have […] in our minds. Stay tuned.”

In the meantime, Filosa and CFO Joao Laranjo are telling investors and analysts to expect “steady, progressive improvement” in 2026 as they move on from a “profound reset” of Stellantis’ EV efforts, which led them to also suspend the company’s dividend in 2026. For North America, the executives pointed to second-half sales growth of 4%, a return to price increases and a 20-basis point gain in market share to 7.6%.

For 2026, leaders’ focus is on further working down costs and improving quality while moving ahead with the first steps of a four-year, $13 billion investment push that will grow U.S. finished-vehicle production by half. Filosa said North American operations will be the biggest contributor to Stellantis’ profit growth this year.

In the second half of last year, Stellantis booked an adjusted operating loss of about $1.6 billion on revenues of nearly $93.5 billion. Helped by the combination of new product launches and a “pricing recalibration,” revenues in North America rose 30% year over year to about $38.6 billion and accounted for 41% of the company’s top line.

Shares of Stellantis (Ticker: STLA) rose more than 3% to nearly $8 on the heels of executives’ earnings report and conference call. They are, however, still down nearly 20% over the past six months because of investors’ reaction to the EV write-downs. Stellantis’ market capitalization is now $23 billion.