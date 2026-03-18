3M and GE Vernova CEOs Talk Up Data-Center Growth

Speaking at investment bank conferences this week, the leaders of 3M Co. and GE Vernova Inc. outlined the growth they are seeing and targeting when it comes to working with data centers, illustrating how the red-hot artificial-intelligence sector is powering growth in manufacturing as well as the energy space.

GE Vernova CEO Scott Strazik and his team sit astride the intersection of energy and manufacturing and have been committing capital globally to grow the company’s capacity to make switchgear and other electrification equipment. Supplying solid-state transformers to data-center owners looks like another growth opportunity, Strazik said at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference in London. Beyond that, though, GE Vernova teams are “getting under the tent with the hyperscalers in a very intimate way on how they want to run the operating parameters of the data centers.”

Driving that approach, Strazik explained, is that GE Vernova’s manufacturing of many of the gas turbines powering data centers—more on that shortly—has given it visibility into the need for what the company is calling “stability blocks” that would be installed just outside facilities.

“That can include medium-voltage transformers attached to storage in different ways with controls and software,” Strazik told the BofA audience. “We can provide an ability for them to run their data centers in a fairly aggressive way up and down following the load and we’re working on a product in that regard.”